Illinois awards $31 million in grants funded by pot taxes for violence prevention, reentry and development in areas hurt by the war on drugs

Illinois officials on Thursday announced $31.5 million in grants generated by legal marijuana sales that are meant to revitalize neighborhoods devastated by violence, poverty and the war on drugs.

The money will go to 80 organizations for violence prevention, legal aid and reentry for those convicted of crimes.

After some delay, the grants were issued as part of the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program, which was created by the law that legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The program gets 25% of the $175 million in tax revenue from more than $900 million in cannabis sales last year through December.

The law requires that the money support communities impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and disproportionate arrests and prosecutions of minorities for marijuana-related offenses.

Areas eligible for funding had high rates of gun injuries, child poverty, unemployment, and state prison commitments and returns.

Recipients include nonprofits, local government, tax-exempt faith-based organizations, businesses, and other community organizations that serve or are based in designated R3 zones.