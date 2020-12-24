Illinois bars, restaurants to remain closed despite improving trends

"The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another," Pritzker said. "And as we head into the Christmas holiday and New Year's, my concern is that we might see — we are going likely to see — some uptick from Christmas and from New Year's in hospitalizations as well as cases."

"Having said that," he added, "even if we brought the entire state or specific regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2, that would not open bars and restaurants for indoor service yet. We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time."

Pritzker did announce that his administration is increasing funding for child care providers that take part in the state's Child Care Assistance Program, or CCAP, a program that helps low-income families pay for child care.

Pritzker said the state will invest $20 million of its remaining allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, to pay for all eligible days of child care for families enrolled in the program, regardless of the child's actual attendance, for all of December, January and February.