Illinois begins rolling out another 11 weeks of unemployment benefits to gig workers

The additional verification, a federal requirement, is a move to cut down on rising unemployment fraud, said Kristin Richard, the state agency’s acting director.

“Congress clearly had an awareness around the extent to which the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was being manipulated by fraudsters to access benefits, and have tasked the U.S. Department of Labor and state’s unemployment agencies to put some additional safeguards around verification processes,” Richards said in an interview with the Tribune last week.

Illinois said it has stopped nearly 1 million fraudulent unemployment claims from March 1 through mid-January.

The state also announced it is participating in a federal program that would relieve some recipients from having to repay benefits that were higher than they should have been.

Last summer, several gig workers told the Tribune they owed thousands of dollars back to the state after learning they were overpaid. At the time, the state agency said the issue of overpayments were an unfortunate consequence of the quick rollout of the federal program.