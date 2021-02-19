Illinois breweries push legislation to keep delivering beer post-pandemic and also to ship — ‘It is in line with consumer behavior’

Delivery has “definitely made a difference” to Dovetail’s bottom line while staying afloat during the pandemic, brewery co-founder Hagen Dost said. But he’s unsure whether the brewery will continue to do it even if it’s able post-pandemic.

There are a few reasons. For one, he said, Dovetail’s business model was designed to rely heavily on sales in its North Center taproom. He’s hopeful that will again be the case once the pandemic is tamed. The brewery also may not want to deal long-term with the logistics of delivery.

But also, he said, he doesn’t want Dovetail to be seen as competing with its distributor or the stores and bars that sell Dovetail beer.

Still, Dost said, he supports the legislation.

“Modernization of the law is going to create opportunities for innovation,” he said.

Among other things, the law to be introduced Friday would also allow brewpubs to self-distribute a limited amount of beer and to be able to sell cocktails to go.

D’Alessandro said she is expecting a battle with the Associated Beer Distributors of Illinois, a trade group with deep pockets that represents the state’s beer distributors and often opposes breweries expanding direct sales to consumers.