Illinois bridge phase starts Friday. What are the latest COVID capacity restrictions, rules

After weeks and months of waiting, Illinois will enter the bridge phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan Friday. The newest phase is intended to be a slow and steady ramp-up to Phase 5, the most permissive level of reopening with no capacity limits, on June 11 at the earliest.

Here's a look at what to expect when Illinois loosens its rules and regulations on Friday:

Seated areas will be unchanged throughout the bridge phase, with the 6-feet limit remaining in effect and masks being required.

On the other hand, standing areas, such as bars, will see upticks in capacity. Outdoor areas will be allowed to have half capacity, while indoor areas will see an increase to 30% capacity. The limit had been set at 25% during Phase 4.

Gyms and other fitness centers will be allowed 60% capacity, up from 50% in Phase 4. However, limits on group fitness classes will be unchanged, with 50 or fewer permitted indoors and 100 or fewer allowed outside.

All guests must wear a mask inside.

Depending on whether an office space is open or not, that space will be allowed 60% capacity, up from 50% in Phase 4. As usual, masks will be required inside.