Illinois bridge phase: What it means for Chicago sports teams and fans

What other restrictions apply?

Tickets are sold in so-called pods with the number of seats in a group meant to correspond to the size of your group to limit potential virus spread. Masks are to be worn when not eating or drinking. Social distancing is expected in seating and common areas, with no congregating allowed.

What if pod sizes on the team’s ticket site don’t match the size of my group?

If the site offers pod sizes of, say, only one, two and four but your group consists of three people, try contacting the team directly to see if it’s possible to buy only three tickets.

How does the effort to reduce congestion work?

Besides selling tickets in pods, some teams, such as the Chicago Fire, require staggered entrance times to reduce congestion.

What other precautions are at play?

The Chicago Sky, set to play their home opener May 23 versus the New York Liberty, will open ticket sales to the general public, starting at 10% to 15% of capacity at 10,287-seat Wintrust Arena. They have altered their courtside layout to allow for social distancing, and per WNBA guidelines, everyone sitting courtside must pass a COVID-19 test upon entry to each game.