Illinois bridge phase: What it means for Chicago sports teams and fans

Chicago sports teams — and their fans — are eager for the city to announce when and to what extent it will allow more spectators as Illinois moves into the bridge phase of precautionary COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week that Illinois will further loosen its restrictions Friday with the state segueing from Phase 4 to the new phase.
Should COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases decline and benchmarks for the share of people who are vaccinated stay under control, Pritzker said the state could authorize a full reopening as soon as June 11. If numbers trend less positively, a retightening of state restrictions is possible.
Chicago restrictions are subject to further assessment of the pandemic situation by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials. Expanding stadium capacity for fans in Chicago would require a green light from the city even if the state moves ahead. (Lightfoot has dangled July 4 as the date for full reopening of the city.)
Until local caps are officially eased, teams are reluctant to make public plans. No sense getting anyone’s hopes up. The teams will say only that they are in conversations with the state and city.
The National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars, who call the village of Bridgeview home, are still talking about playing before only 25% of capacity at SeatGeek Stadium, which seats 20,000.
As for the pro teams that play in the city, here are some pertinent questions and answers about the bridge phase.
What is the current restriction?
Under Phase 4 state guidance, spectator events requiring tickets with seats at venues that can accommodate 200 or more people are limited to 25% of capacity. Not all teams are exercising their full allowance.
What is the limit during the bridge phase?
Attendance at venues that can accommodate 200 or more people may expand to as much as 60% of capacity.
Would you put that into real numbers, please?
The Chicago Cubs, who have allowed 10,343 fans (or 24.8% of capacity) into 41,673-seat Wrigley Field, might be able to admit about 25,000 fans.
The Chicago White Sox, who had fewer than 9,500 fans at each home game at 40,615-seat Guaranteed Rate Field through the first week in May, could be allowed to accommodate more than 24,000. (For what it’s worth, the last season in which average Sox attendance exceeded 24,000 was 2012.)
What other restrictions apply?
Tickets are sold in so-called pods with the number of seats in a group meant to correspond to the size of your group to limit potential virus spread. Masks are to be worn when not eating or drinking. Social distancing is expected in seating and common areas, with no congregating allowed.
What if pod sizes on the team’s ticket site don’t match the size of my group?
If the site offers pod sizes of, say, only one, two and four but your group consists of three people, try contacting the team directly to see if it’s possible to buy only three tickets.
How does the effort to reduce congestion work?
Besides selling tickets in pods, some teams, such as the Chicago Fire, require staggered entrance times to reduce congestion.
What other precautions are at play?
The Chicago Sky, set to play their home opener May 23 versus the New York Liberty, will open ticket sales to the general public, starting at 10% to 15% of capacity at 10,287-seat Wintrust Arena. They have altered their courtside layout to allow for social distancing, and per WNBA guidelines, everyone sitting courtside must pass a COVID-19 test upon entry to each game.
Do the Bears expect to play before a full house at Soldier Field this season?
They do, but they know a lot can change between now and the regular-season opener in September. The team announced it will put individual game tickets on sale Wednesday night in conjunction with the NFL’s 2021 schedule announcement.
If the Bears are unable to play their entire home schedule or are unable to accommodate full capacity because of COVID-19 concerns, refunds will be issued for single-game tickets purchased through the primary or secondary markets on Ticketmaster.com. (Other sites will have their own protocols.)