Illinois businesses are betting that casino gambling and video gaming will be back soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVILLE — The Illinois Gaming Board hasn't announced when it will allow casinos to reopen or when video-gaming machines will be turned on at bars, restaurants and gaming parlors, but officials are reviewing plans submitted by owners on how they will reopen safely.

The board is indicating that many gambling and gaming locations could be back in business by June 26, when the state is expected to move into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan to recover from the coronavirus shutdown, even though the plan doesn't mention those industries specifically.

"The timing of resumption of video gaming and casino gaming is entirely dependent on the public health conditions at the time," board spokesman Gene O'Shea said. "Additionally, any resumption of video gaming or casino gaming will resume within the framework of the Restore Illinois plan and, under that plan, the earliest gaming could resume is (Phase 4)."

The board oversees 10 casinos, as well as 36,145 video-gaming machines in 7,291 locations across Illinois. All have been shut down since mid-March as part of the state's actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.