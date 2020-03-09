Illinois casino launches first sports betting in state

Illinois became the 15th state to have live sports betting. The state is projecting sports betting to generate between $384 million and $680 million per year in adjusted gross wagering receipts -- revenue after winnings are paid, according to a report published in September. At the enacted tax rate of 15%, that would result in annual state tax revenues of between $58 million and $102 million.

Both Rivers and the Argosy are taking steps to assuage concerns over the coronavirus in preparation for their inaugural March Madness sports bettors.

At Rivers, there is a sign at the entrance with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Inside the casino, crews are working to sanitize everything from the slot machines to the sports betting kiosks, according to Rivers spokesman Patrick Skarr.

“There are cleaning personnel on duty around the clock, cleaning the equipment and surfaces,” Skarr said Monday. “We have alcohol-based sanitizing stations throughout the facility for our team members and guests.”

Bluhm said Monday Illinois sports bettors who have been wagering illegally now have a platform that is “highly regulated” and “honest." He pointed to the launch of online betting at Rivers later this year as a significant opportunity to bring sports betting to a wider audience.