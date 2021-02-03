 Skip to main content
Illinois celebrates Black-owned businesses with series of web events
Illinois celebrates Black-owned businesses with series of web events

Illinois is honoring Black-owned businesses during National Black History Month by hosting a series of Webex events to recognize their contributions and aid their continued growth, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, the Feb. 11 program will feature a discussion with eight Illinois small-business owners who will talk about their experiences during the pandemic, barriers they overcame and lessons they learned that could help other Black-owned businesses thrive.

The state has 132,000 Black-owned businesses.

Planned by the Illinois Department of Commerce, the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment, the Department of Central Management Services and community and civic leaders, the six events will include a range of topics offering insight into resources and programs exclusively focused on boosting Black- and minority-owned businesses in Illinois.

For a list of scheduled events or to register for the online programs, go to bit.ly/3cvOIAl.

