Illinois celebrates Black-owned businesses with series of web events

Illinois is honoring Black-owned businesses during National Black History Month by hosting a series of Webex events to recognize their contributions and aid their continued growth, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, the Feb. 11 program will feature a discussion with eight Illinois small-business owners who will talk about their experiences during the pandemic, barriers they overcame and lessons they learned that could help other Black-owned businesses thrive.

The state has 132,000 Black-owned businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Planned by the Illinois Department of Commerce, the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment, the Department of Central Management Services and community and civic leaders, the six events will include a range of topics offering insight into resources and programs exclusively focused on boosting Black- and minority-owned businesses in Illinois.

For a list of scheduled events or to register for the online programs, go to bit.ly/3cvOIAl.

The 24 most unique town names in Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0