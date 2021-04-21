Illinois close to reaching half of all adults vaccinated

Illinois is close to having half of its adult population vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the key components of moving the state towards reopening.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 49.84% of all people age 16 or older had received at least one shot of the vaccine. However, the department also reported 2,288 people were in the hospital due to COVID-19, continuing an increase that began in March.

The state needs to have 75% of all people age 65 and older vaccinated — which has been achieved — along with intensive care unit bed availability above 20% and no increase in hospitalizations and death rates over a 28-day period in order to move to the bridge phase to a full reopening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0