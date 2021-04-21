 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois close to reaching half of all adults vaccinated
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Illinois close to reaching half of all adults vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois is close to having half of its adult population vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the key components of moving the state towards reopening.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 49.84% of all people age 16 or older had received at least one shot of the vaccine. However, the department also reported 2,288 people were in the hospital due to COVID-19, continuing an increase that began in March.

The state needs to have 75% of all people age 65 and older vaccinated — which has been achieved — along with intensive care unit bed availability above 20% and no increase in hospitalizations and death rates over a 28-day period in order to move to the bridge phase to a full reopening.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

America absorbs Chauvin verdict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News