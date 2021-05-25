Illinois colleges are losing Black students. Turning that around is key not just for equity but to ‘build jobs’ here, advocates say.

For Banks, that included being involved with the Black Student Union and African American Academic Network, among other campus groups. He was also able to spend the summer as a paid researcher.

The plan calls on businesses to support the initiative through summer internship programs and better trauma-informed mental health resources in the workplace. The “specific strategy” aims to harness Black talent in the corporate labor market, said Tyronne Stoudemire of Hyatt Corp., a member of the working group.

“I don’t think we have five years to waste,” Stoudemire said. “We have about 18 months before we get this in place, so we’re driving this a lot faster because we just need the talent to be able to build jobs.”

Britton Johnson finished his undergraduate degree this spring and will start a graduate program in the fall, both at Northern Illinois University. He works with Black Male Initiative, a retention program on campus that teaches Black males about being successful at NIU. The university is a “pretty good school” at committing to equity and hearing students’ concerns, said Johnson, 23, of West Pullman in Chicago.

Even at a school as diverse as Northern Illinois, Johnson said the “reality” is that Black men coming to Northern will face challenges.