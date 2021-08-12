Illinois Commerce Commission starts ComEd probe, wants to know if ratepayers picked up improper costs

The Illinois Commerce Commission voted Thursday to open an investigation into the ComEd bribes-for-favors scandal that helped topple ex-House Speaker Michael Madigan.

The focus of the probe is to determine if ComEd improperly recovered costs from ratepayers because of the scandal, actions that could violate a variety of regulatory standards.

The 3-0 ICC vote reflected an abstention by Chair Carrie Zalewski, whose father-in-law, former 23rd Ward Ald. Mike Zalewski, was subpoenaed in the federal case two years ago. Her husband is state Rep. Mike Zalewski, D-Riverside.

ComEd agreed last summer to pay a $200 million fine in the bribery case that implicated Madigan, who has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

The investigation was prompted by a staff recommendation that sought to see if ComEd is recovering costs from its customers that are “not properly recoverable.”

The recommendation said that if the investigation finds ComEd did recover costs improperly, the ICC should take the “appropriate remedial action in response to such over-recovery and the conduct which caused it.”

Citing the federal ComEd case, the staff report raised questions about how ComEd allegedly paid Madigan associates and allies for little or no work for the utility and how Madigan allegedly named people for the company to hire as meter readers or other low-ranking jobs, as part of an “old-fashioned patronage system.”

Among other issues raised were that ComEd allegedly appointed a board member, identified previously as Juan Ochoa, at Madigan’s behest and hired multiple college students from the 13th Ward Madigan runs.

The various favors allegedly were aimed at influencing Madigan to go along with ComEd’s Springfield agenda. Madigan has said he was unaware of such an effort to try to influence him and would have stopped it if he had known.

ComEd, according to the staff report, has cooperated in supplying names, dates and compensation for people with Madigan ties who were employed by the company. ComEd also supplied information about the hiring process.

ComEd, according to a footnote in the report, stood by its position that its rates had been “just and reasonable” and did not over-collect.

Madigan, weighed down by the ComEd investigation and the lingering impact of a 2018 #MeToo scandal among his staff, failed to win enough votes to be reelected to a new term as speaker of the Illinois House in January.

After ending his record run of 36 years as speaker, he soon stepped down from the House seat he’d held for over half a century and gave up the chairmanship of the Democratic Party of Illinois that he had held since 1998.

