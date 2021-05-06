Illinois community college enrollment plummets as COVID-19 sidelines would-be students

Morris said that many students chose not to enroll because of financial or technological limitations, though the school started a laptop loaner program and offered financial aid through federal relief funding, he said.

“Many students that typically go to school here are in professions that were most impacted by the pandemic, whether that be retail or restaurants or working at Amazon,” Morris said.

He’s optimistic that more students will return for the fall but doesn’t expect a complete rebound. Students will only come back if they see the professional benefit of earning a college degree, he said.

“I think the pandemic has really caused people for the first time to calculate the value of going to college,” he said. “Everyone is taking a much more closer look at their own situation.”

The situation for community colleges remains precarious nationwide. In prior recessions, community colleges saw steady or increased enrollment from adults who wanted to increase their skills during a shaky job market, but the pandemic has exacerbated economic challenges, Castillo Richmond said.