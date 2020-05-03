Illinois completes record 19,000 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours

Pritzker said in his Sunday briefing that he is leaving negotiations on future aid up to Illinois’ federal representatives, but he added that “we should try to leave politics out of this and instead look at what the damage is that’s been done to all the states – those who are represented by Republicans, those who are represented by Democrats – and try to help them, all of us, fill the hole that's been made by coronavirus.”

Also on the topic of federal funding, Pritzker on Sunday reminded Illinoisans to fill out the U.S. Census forms that arrived in their mailboxes in April. According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, 61.6 percent of Illinoisans have responded to this year’s census.

“I want to encourage everyone to do their part in ensuring you and all Illinoisans get your fair share of federal funding and are fully represented,” Pritzker said, stressing that federal dollars given to states are often based on population counts.

Illinois’ response rate to the census ranks ninth in the nation and is above the national average of 56.3 percent. The state’s response rate during the previous census in 2010 was 70.5 percent.

Census forms can be filled out online at 2020census.gov.