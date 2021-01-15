 Skip to main content
Illinois confirms first case of more contagious COVID-19 variant, health officials say
Illinois has recorded its first case of a more contagious version of COVID-19, state and Chicago public health officials disclosed Friday.

The city and state announced the first case of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, on Friday.

Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine identified the strain while analyzing samples of positive COVID-19 tests, officials said.

The new strain was first identified in the United States in Colorado and has spread to about a dozen states. Though it is believed to spread more easily, officials said there isn’t evidence that it’s more severe or increases the risk of death.

Chicago public health officials said the person with the strain had traveled to the U.K. and the Middle East in the two weeks before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

