Illinois coronavirus case count surges past 1 million as state reports 8,757 new and probable cases, 177 additional deaths

The state on Thursday also recorded 177 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 17,272.

Chicago and the suburbs were hit particularly hard in the initial surge of COVID-19 in the state during the spring months. Widespread restrictions, including a stay-at-home order and later a mask mandate, were implemented and by summer, the number of cases and deaths of people with COVID-19 dipped.

That led Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration to allow relax the rules, allowing limited indoor dining and larger capacity limits for gatherings.

The case numbers gradually ticked up through the summer under the looser rules, and by September, some regions of the state were again under tighter restrictions. Since November, the entire state has been under stricter rules for businesses and gatherings, with bans on indoor dining and bar service.

The governor said earlier this week he would begin easing restrictions on businesses in regions that meet state-established bench marks as of Jan. 15, one incubation period after New Year’s Day.