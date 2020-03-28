Illinois coronavirus cases top 3,000 heading into second weekend of stay-at-home order

CHICAGO — More than 3,000 people in Illinois have now tested positive for the new coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January, and officials on Friday continued efforts to mobilize medical workers to deal with the crisis while also looking for ways to crack down on anyone -- including businesses -- violating the statewide stay-at-home order
At his daily briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker encouraged all licensed medical professionals in the state -- doctors, nurses, dentists, certified nursing assistants, medics -- to sign up for a new alert system “that when activated will ask you to deploy to assist in our response to urgent needs during this public health crisis.” Medical professionals can sign up at illinoishelps.net.
“Together, we truly can make a difference, and that difference will save lives,” Pritzker said.
The governor also announced that more than 500 former health care workers have answered his call and applied to reactivate their licenses to aid with the COVID-19 response.
A day after Mayor Lori Lightfoot shut down Chicago’s lakefront and other popular outdoor spaces in response to large crowds earlier in the week, the city on Friday asked residents to help enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Chicago officials are asking anyone who sees what’s considered a “nonessential” business still operating in violation of the order to call 311 to report it.
The city is starting to crack down on businesses that force employees to keep working at jobs that don’t meet the criteria for essential under the state order, according to a news release from Lightfoot’s office. City inspectors are responding to complaints and enforcing the order, including issuing citations that can cost businesses up to $10,000 per violation.
The city also is checking to make sure businesses don’t force employees to come to work while they’re sick. Businesses that don’t grant paid sick leave to their employees can be fined up to $1,000 per violation, according to the release.
With eight more fatalities also reported heading into the second weekend of the stay-at-home order, the death toll stood at 34. Those who have died have ranged in age from 50 to 97, and about 86% have been 60 or older, officials said.
In addition to the eight deaths, officials announced 488 more cases statewide, raising the number of known cases to 3,026. COVID-19 has now been detected in 40 of Illinois’ 102 counties, public health officials said.
With hundreds of new cases being reported each day and the virus spreading to more counties across the state, Pritzker wasn’t prepared to make any predictions about when life would return to normal.
“We rely upon the science,” he said. “We rely upon the experts out there to tell us, Are we on the right trajectory? Are we reaching a peak? When will we reach a peak? What happens on the other side of a peak?”
As it stands, his stay-at-home order is set to expire after April 7, but “nothing is set in stone,” Pritzker said.
With graduation season approaching, Pritzker said his office is working with the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Board of Higher Education to ensure that high school and college seniors will be able to complete their diplomas and degrees, but he offered no specifics.
In what has become part of his daily routine, Pritzker used part of his time before the media Friday to criticize President Donald Trump for not taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously enough, and not ordering American companies to produce ventilators and other needed equipment to combat the virus.
As Pritzker was speaking, the Trump administration announced that the president had invoked his power under the Defense Production Act “to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators.”
“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement. “GM was wasting time.”
Informed of the decision, Pritzker said it was “great news.”
“I’m so pleased to hear that there’s some movement, but that’s only GM,” the governor said. “That’s terrific, but we need more; we need much more.”
