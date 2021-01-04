Illinois’ coronavirus positivity rate reaches highest level since mid-December; 5,059 new and probable cases, 79 additional deaths reported

Just into the new year, the percentage of new coronavirus cases as a share of total tests in Illinois is again on the upswing.
The statewide case positivity rate reached an average of 8.6% for week ending Sunday, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the last week and the highest it’s been since the week ending Dec. 14. The case positivity rate dipped as low as 6.8% for the week ending Christmas Day.
State health officials reported 5,059 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 6,074 — the first time the average has topped 6,000 since Dec. 25.
The seven-day average of new daily cases was 9,289 a month ago but had come down to as low as 5,243 for the week ending Dec. 29. Lower case numbers in late December are at least partially attributable to a decrease in testing around the holidays.
Health officials also reported 79 coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,834 statewide since March. It was the third straight day with fewer than 100 reported deaths, though there are likely some reporting delays due to the New Year’s holiday weekend.
The state has averaged 109 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week, down from a peak of 154 daily fatalities for the week ending Dec. 11.
December was by far the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 4,212 reported deaths, well above the previous record of 3,034 deaths reported in May.