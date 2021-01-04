Illinois’ coronavirus positivity rate reaches highest level since mid-December; 5,059 new and probable cases, 79 additional deaths reported

Just into the new year, the percentage of new coronavirus cases as a share of total tests in Illinois is again on the upswing.

The statewide case positivity rate reached an average of 8.6% for week ending Sunday, an increase of 1.2 percentage points over the last week and the highest it’s been since the week ending Dec. 14. The case positivity rate dipped as low as 6.8% for the week ending Christmas Day.

State health officials reported 5,059 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of new daily cases to 6,074 — the first time the average has topped 6,000 since Dec. 25.

The seven-day average of new daily cases was 9,289 a month ago but had come down to as low as 5,243 for the week ending Dec. 29. Lower case numbers in late December are at least partially attributable to a decrease in testing around the holidays.