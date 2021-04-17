Illinois correctional centers resume visitations after being halted for a year amid COVID

The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is resuming in-person visitation at its correctional facilities statewide that were halted because of the pandemic.

Visitations will start at Lincoln, Logan and Menard correctional centers on May 3. It will be the first time in a year incarcerated people will have the opportunity to see loved ones.

IDOC acting director Rob Jeffreys said his top concern was health and well-being.

"Maintaining family connection is a vital component of an incarcerated person's mental and emotional well-being," said Jeffreys.

"Because of the aggressive measures the department has taken to mitigate COVID-19 within our facilities, IDOC is one of the few correctional systems in the nation now reopening to visitors."

The IDOC is implementing a multi-phase plan to resume in-person visits. Phase one limits the number of visitors per a two-hour time slot to ensure social distancing measures are closely followed. For now, inmates are permitted two visits per month.