Illinois county fairs hurt financially by COVID-19 shutdowns

“Our staff is working diligently to reschedule any shows that have been canceled by this temporary closure,” Gordon said in the statement. “Once we get through this uncertainty that we are all facing, we are anticipating another great spring and summer of events on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.”

Tyrrell is the vice president of the Sandwich Fair’s board in northern Illinois’ DeKalb County, one of the largest in the state in terms of fair entrants. He said county organizers of summer events have not yet discussed fair cancellations, and also are taking “a wait-and-see attitude.”

“I’m being optimistic, and I’m thinking this will take care of itself by the first of June,” he said. “The main concern right now is that we’ve lost revenue from cancelling off-season events and lost revenue, and the state of Illinois not paying us what we’re entitled to.”

“Fairs have been around since before the founding of the country, so it’s something I believe is really a part of America,” Tyrrell continued. “As I said, I think we need to calm down and I have all the faith in the world we’ll have a fair season this year.”