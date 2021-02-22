Illinois COVID-19 cases decline to the lowest levels since August

Illinois reported its lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since August on Monday as more people get vaccinated and the state moves away from its winter peak.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 1,246 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported, with 34 new deaths. Two people in Christian County, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, were among the new deaths.

As the nation was close to marking 500,000 deaths from the virus, Illinois confirmed 1,175,655 total cases, including 20,303 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Monday caseload was the lowest since Aug. 3, when IDPH reported 1,298 new cases. The state's numbers began a steady climb shortly afterward, with cases peaking in November at more than 12,000 a day. Cases have not been that high since, but there was a slight jump, going from an average of 5,000 new cases a day in late December to around 8,000 in early January.

The case positivity rate remains steady at 3.1%, with the rate as a percentage of total tests at 2.8%.