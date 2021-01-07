Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million

As of Tuesday night, approximately 344,525 total doses of Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines have been delivered to Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago.

Federal supply issues have resulted in delivery reductions, according to the governor. The state is receiving approximately 120,000 doses per week, 60,000 each of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

From this lower than expected number of vaccine doses, Pritzker said the federal government pulls an allotment of doses from each delivery to put towards its long-term care vaccination program.

Approximately 114,075 doses from Illinois’ latest allotment, outside the city of Chicago, have been set aside for this purpose.

The long-term care vaccination program is being facilitated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in partnership with CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates Inc. to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

About 850,000 residents are eligible for the first phase of vaccinations currently underway, which includes health care workers and long-term care facility residents.