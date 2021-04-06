Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase; state boosting vaccination resources

“While we’ve made great progress to date in saving lives and ending this pandemic, our work isn’t over yet. I’ll continue to deploy every available resource to get the entire state over the finish line as quickly as possible,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

“Until enough people are vaccinated, we need to continue to protect ourselves and our families by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, and keeping six feet of distance,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday. “Without the layered approach of vaccination and public health measures, we will continue to see hospitalizations and cases increase,”

The announcements come as the state prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents over the age of 16 at the more than 900 state vaccination sites beginning April 12, while the Biden administration announced all American adults would be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19.

Vice President Kamala Harris, along with U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, also visited Chicago on Tuesday to learn more about the state’s efforts to prioritize equity in vaccine access for all state residents.

“This is a critical moment in this pandemic,” Durbin said Tuesday at a media availability event in Chicago. “But we can’t break the back of this pandemic unless we push for more vaccinations.”