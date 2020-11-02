Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to reach new second-wave highs

SPRINGFIELD — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to climb as the entire state is either subject to increased mitigation measures or will be starting Wednesday.

A Capitol News Illinois analysis of weekly hospitalization averages shows the average number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients for the week ending Nov. 1 increased by 603, or 24 percent, from the week prior. There were 3,091 hospital beds in use on average last week, an increase of 55 percent from two weeks prior and 94 percent from the week ending Oct. 4.

Daily average Intensive care bed usage for COVID-19 was up 124 from the week prior, a 23 percent increase from a week ago. ICU bed usage for COVID-19 was up 58 percent from two weeks ago and 70 percent from the week ending Oct. 11.

Average daily ventilator usage for COVID-19 for the week ending Nov. 1 increased by 63 from the week prior, a 30 percent increase. The number marked a 72 percent increase from the week ending Oct. 18.

As of Sunday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,371 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 722 in ICU beds and 298 on ventilators. Those numbers were all second-wave highs.