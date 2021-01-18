Illinois COVID-19 mitigations rolled back in 9 regions

“Hospital leaders have made clear the importance of staffing in their continued response to this pandemic and conveyed that staffing contracts will be extraordinarily valuable in their ability to meet the needs of their communities,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release.

The surge staffing program was created to address capacity issues reported by Illinois hospitals and IDPH in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Department of Healthcare and Family Services. The program helps hospitals hire staff for to tend to existing beds that they otherwise cannot staff.

“We are pleased to see most of our regions move out of Tier 3 mitigations with this change, and it is critical that we maintain this progress,” Ezike added. “With new variants of COVID-19 spreading, it is more important than ever to follow public health guidance that keeps people safe.”

Positivity rate decreasing

The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate was 5.9 percent Monday, and has been steadily decreasing for over a week. The rolling positivity rate was 7.6 percent exactly one week ago.