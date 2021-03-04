Illinois COVID-19 vaccinations hit over 90,000 daily again

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois marked its third day of more than 90,000 vaccinations Thursday as the state neared 3 million total vaccinations given.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 93,302 new vaccinations with the average over the past seven days sitting at 78,942 doses.

The state has provided 2,993,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since they became available in December. The state's vaccination numbers are likely to increase with mass vaccination sites opening in Quincy and at the United Center in Chicago. Statewide, there were 15 other sites, including the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, administering one of the three vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and the newly approved one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As for new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, there were 1,740 reported Thursday with 42 new deaths.

The state's positivity rate remained stable at 2.9% and the rate as a percentage of total tests stayed at 2.4%.