Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccine providers will receive fewer first doses but higher numbers of second doses as more follow-up shots come due

Illinois health departments will begin to receive a larger amount of COVID-19 vaccine second doses starting Monday in order to serve the growing number of people who need their second shot.

But in return, the state will receive fewer first doses due to the limitation of federal shipments, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The public health department announced in a statement Saturday afternoon how it will balance the state’s federal dose shipments. The department wrote that it anticipates that “these allocations will hold steady for the next several weeks” until March when shipments of the first dose will increase again.

The public health department is working with local health departments and other providers to prepare for the shift, the department said. This included webinars, individual planning calls and a rapid electronic notification to all vaccine providers.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines need a second dose to be up to 95% effective, the department said. For the Moderna vaccine, second doses have to be administered three weeks after the first doses; a four-week wait is needed for those who receive the Pfizer shot.