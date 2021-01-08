Illinois COVID positivity rate stable amid increase in cases, testing

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois reported 9,277 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 126 additional deaths.

The state hasn’t reported a single-day case count this high since Dec. 11, when it reached 9,520, but the 118,665 test results reported Friday constituted the highest one-day total since Dec. 12. It made for a one-day positivity rate of 7.8%, and the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate was unchanged from Thursday’s report at 8.5%.

The state reached 1,017,322 total cases across its 102 counties, including 17,395 total deaths in the state. Nearly 14 million have been tested.

As of Thursday night 3,777 COVID-19 patients were reported hospitalized, a decrease of 144 from the day prior. There were 780 patients in intensive care unit beds, consistent with the day prior, and 422 on ventilators, 28 less than the day prior.

The governor’s office also announced this week a statewide mask mandate has been extended through a subsequent emergency rule that was filed Monday and will be in effect for an additional 150 days.

On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced the possibility of Tier 3 mitigations being lifted by Jan. 15 in regions that meet certain metrics. That represents a 14-day incubation period following New Year’s Day.