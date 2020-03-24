Illinois’ D.C. delegation unifies around call for federal government to pick up National Guard costs

CHICAGO — In a rare show of unity, Illinois’ two U.S. senators and its 18-member U.S. House delegation on Tuesday called on the White House to provide upfront funding for the state’s National Guard members activated to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter spearheaded by Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Moline, the delegation asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper to issue more authorizations of National Guard under what’s known as Title 32, which provides for upfront federal funding for the Guard’s work. Guard units activated in New York, California and Washington have received the Title 32 funding designation.

“Governors, along with their adjutants general, need more of these men and women now, and we must not let accounting gimmicks get in the way,” the letter said.