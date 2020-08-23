 Skip to main content
Illinois data: 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID reported Sunday
Illinois data: 1,893 new confirmed cases of COVID reported Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,893 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, as well as six deaths. 

New data reported Sunday: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 220,178 cases, including 7,880 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 54,351 specimens for a total of 3,704,036
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 16–22 is 4.2%
  • As of last night, 1,449 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 339 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

The recovery rate is at 95%. 

The six deaths were: 

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

