Illinois delivers more than 269,000 vaccines; 126,111 vaccinated thus far

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity rate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 is 7.6%, which is two-tenths of a percentage point higher than the seven-day average case positivity rate reported Tuesday.

The seven-day statewide case positivity rate has remained below 8% for 11 consecutive days. From Nov. 7 to Dec. 7, that rate stayed above 10%, prompting Pritzker to implement Tier 3 mitigations throughout the state on Nov. 20.

Out of the state’s 11 mitigation regions, only four regions — Regions 3, 4, 5 and 10 — have not met the conditions laid out by the Pritzker administration to return to Tier 2 mitigations from Tier 3.

The other six regions have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12% for three consecutive days, had greater than 20% available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in at least seven out of the last 10 days.

Although Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars, a return to Tier 2 mitigations would lessen strict capacity limits at retail stores and other Illinois businesses, and allow casinos and video gambling terminals to reopen, for example.