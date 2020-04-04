Illinois Democratic Party seeks to amend delegate meeting plans to deal with coronavirus

Illinois’ Democratic Party, taking advantage of the national party’s delay in its presidential nominating convention, is looking to change its delegation rules by using mail, the internet and teleconferencing in place of in-person meeting requirements.
State party officials said Friday that its April 27 in-person national delegation meeting was being rescheduled to June 6 and conducted as a teleconference.
In addition to the 101 delegates elected by voters at the March 17 presidential primary, there are another 29 unpledged delegates representing party leaders and elected officials as well as 54 at-large delegates proportionately reflecting former Vice President Joe Biden’s 59% to 36% statewide victory over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Totals from The Associated Press show Biden winning 94 delegates in Illinois while Sanders won 60 with one delegate still to be awarded.
Party officials said the balloting to select those 83 additional delegates, as well as the delegation chair and members of standing committees of the Democratic National Committee will be conducted online and by mail from May 15 through May 31.
An email will be sent on May 15 giving delegates the option to vote online or to request to receive the ballot by mail, party officials said. They said the delegate ballots will be screened to ensure that no delegate casts both an online and mail ballot.
In addition, the deadlines for applications for those 83 delegate spots will be extended by two weeks, to April 24 from April 10, and the applications do not have to be notarized.
State Democratic officials are allowing party members to comment on the proposed changes through Tuesday.
“We are taking very seriously Gov. Pritzker’s directive to limit public gatherings in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health,” House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also chairs the state Democratic Party, said in a statement.
“While this is uncharted territory, we are ready to make the necessary changes to ensure everyone remains safe as we move forward with a critical election this fall,” he said.
The Democratic National Convention was originally scheduled to be held from July 13–16 in Milwaukee, but was postponed to Aug. 17–20 due to the pandemic.
