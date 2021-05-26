Illinois Democrats propose new Supreme Court maps

General Assembly Democrats released their proposal for new state Supreme Court maps Tuesday afternoon just hours before lawmakers were set to hold a public hearing on the new legislative boundaries proposal for the state.

"The boundaries for Illinois Supreme Court districts have not been updated for several decades, it's time we make changes in recognition of the population changes and demographic shifts that have taken place since the 1960s," said chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, in a press release. "Illinois is a very different state than it was sixty years ago, and the voters of Illinois deserve to elect members to our state's highest court that reflect their values."

The current state Supreme Court maps were drawn in 1963 and have not been updated since. Over that time, the state's population has changed, leaving some districts with a greater population than others.

Democrats say redrawing the districts was necessary to make the populations in them equal. For example, the current Second District in northern Illinois has 3.2 million people, but the Third and Fourth districts in central and southern Illinois have less than 1.3 million people.