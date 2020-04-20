Illinois districts were urged to prepare e-learning plans for students in case of emergency. Most didn’t do it.

Regions of the state with greater internet accessibility -- measured by rates of broadband access per 1,000 households -- were more likely to have e-learning plans in place, the ProPublica Illinois-Tribune analysis found. All 49 districts and public programs served by the north suburban Lake County Regional Office of Education had plans before March 17, though only 13 submitted the plans earlier in the school year. Most of the school districts in Grundy and Kendall counties as well as the education region that serves Jersey, Macoupin, Calhoun and Greene counties along the Missouri border had plans too.

“If you had a plan in place already, it would have made things easier. I was just talking to one of my superintendents a few minutes ago, and he feels the first week or so was a challenge and when they got things ironed out in this situation that things have run smoother,” Ron Daniels, a regional superintendent who oversees 45 school districts near St. Louis, said in an interview last week.

Before schools closed, only two of Daniels’ schools had e-learning plans -- a parochial school and a small elementary school. Many schools decided not to participate because their rural communities had no internet access, or it was unreliable. They would have preferred to make up lost days in person if there were emergency closures, though they couldn’t have anticipated a monthslong shutdown, he said.