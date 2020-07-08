Illinois driver services expirations extended until Nov. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Expiration dates for driver's licenses, identification cards and license plate stickers have been extended one more month to Nov. 1, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

Expired documents will remain valid so customers need not need rush into state Driver Services offices, especially during the current heat wave, White said. The extension also covers those who have July, August and September expiration dates.

"During this current heat wave, I would suggest residents consider delaying their visit to a facility. But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time," White said.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a state office due to heavy customer volume. Customers can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services such as renewing license plate stickers from the comfort of their own homes. People who conduct online transactions will avoid waiting in line at a facility.