Illinois' early COVID-19 patients recall a lonely year

"There was concern almost immediately about the virus, that this was something that affects elderly people worse," Ezike remembers. "And this was exciting and something to be hopeful about because they were in the elderly category and this was showing us that it was not an automatic death sentence."

Ezike said those early conversations with Regina Dix were especially helpful and informative as the state's cases began to mount.

"She was so sweet and always took my calls without any problems," Ezike said. "It's very special to me to connect on a personal level and gets me back to my roots. And while there are so many articles you can read now, then there wasn't quite as much, so to be able to get some firsthand knowledge that allowed me to inform my perspective, those initial discussions were invaluable."

Meanwhile at Northwest Community, the hospital's caseload began to grow like those of almost every hospital in the Chicago area during the initial surge last spring. None of the cases were ever traced back to the Dixes, though, Loren said.

"I don't remember all that went into contact tracing back then, but there was nobody we found," he said. "They treated him appropriately and no health care workers became exposed because of that contact."