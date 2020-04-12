Illinois endures second-deadliest coronavirus day, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker encouraged by trend of COVID-19 cases

In response to follow-up questions, a Pritzker spokeswoman said health officials had ordered 500 of the tests and were in the process of validating them in state labs, but “our experts aren’t quite comfortable with their accuracy rates that hover around 60%.”

Until state health officials “can ensure the tests provide accurate data, we will not deploy them in a widespread way,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said. As more tests receive emergency approval, Abudayyeh said the state would work to validate their accuracy.

Both Ezike and Arwady said they expect more antibody tests to be approved by the Federal Drug Administration in the coming days.

“Let’s be clear: If we don’t know who is immune and we just open up the doors, and we all had out, that virus is still out there and the people who have not contracted it will still be at risk of contracting it, getting complications and dying," Ezike said. “The idea is that we want to be able to identify which percentage of people in the community have had the infection.

Also on Saturday, Pritzker announced a new “call for calm” mental health hotline to help those under duress from the pandemic.