Illinois endures second-deadliest coronavirus day, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker encouraged by trend of COVID-19 cases

Illinois reported its second-highest daily total of coronavirus deaths Saturday, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed optimism that the number of COVID-19 cases had started to flatten out as he urged the state’s residents to stay home over the holiday weekend.
Health officials announced 81 new deaths in the state on Saturday, just one shy from the single-day high of 82 set last Wednesday. The number of additional known cases was 1,293 -- 234 short of the previous high mark, also set last Wednesday.
Experts in the pandemic repeatedly have noted that a decrease in deaths will lag behind drops in new cases and hospitalizations. Overall, Pritzker said the state has started to trend in the right direction, but he cautioned against complacency as he called on Illinoisans to enjoy Passover and Easter Sunday celebrations at home.
“What we’re seeing is a flattening of the curve, and what that means is a lower rise in hospitalizations than what was initially anticipated. That’s a really good sign,” Pritzker said. “We’ve had higher numbers than we had today and we’ve had lower numbers, but if you look at a kind of moving average of days, you can see that the rate of ascent has significantly diminished. It’s not flat, but it’s not going up the way it was before.”
Illinois now has 19,180 known cases of the virus and 677 deaths. The number of people who have perished from the disease in the state ranks fifth-highest nationwide while the number of known cases ranks ninth-highest as of Saturday.
Overall, the United States passed Italy on Saturday as the country with the most COVID-19 deaths worldwide, with the number at 20,229 and growing by the hour. More than 2,000 new deaths were reported in the U.S. on Saturday -- the highest single-day tally nationwide.
As much of Chicago prepared for an isolated Easter Sunday, pastors in Michigan, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and other states vowed to hold services as normal. In California, some churches are planning drive-thru services.
And in Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will allow mass gatherings at churches on Sunday, but those who attend will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. The state said it plans to record license plates at such services to enforce the quarantine requirement.
There were no such exceptions in Illinois.
After joking that the Easter bunny is considered by the state to be an essential employee and will leave eggs and money for children Sunday, Pritzker said he discouraged in-person gathering of any kind for Sunday services, including drive-thru ones.
“This is just one holiday," Pritzker said. “It’s one time, it’s one year, when I would ask people to do something that I know is unusual and uncommon for them, but it’s to please to stay at home."
Chicago’s Department of Health has begun administering a limited number of antibody tests to determine whether an individual has contracted COVID-19, Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported Saturday morning.
City and state officials, however, expressed reservations about their accuracy so far.
The so-called serology tests use a blood sample to detect antibodies to the virus rather than the virus itself. Such tests, the first of which received emergency FDA approval earlier this month, are different than the nasal swab tests that have been used to determine whether an individual actively has COVID-19.
The antibody tests, which determine whether an individual previously contracted the coronavirus and is likely to be immune, are viewed as crucial in understanding the risks to the country’s population moving forward. If an individual tests positive for the antibodies, which are likely to show up within two to six weeks of infection, health officials believe they’re not going to get sick or spread the virus, because their bodies are killing it off.
For now, Arwady said the testing is in its infancy, and she cautioned the city is using it in conjunction with the nasal tests to get a feel for the serology test’s accuracy. She noted that the antibody tests currently have a higher rate of false negative and false positive results.
“We’ve just added a little bit of that antibody testing,” Arwady said. “We want to have a good understanding of how these tests, as they develop, really function in the world, because that’s such an important thing.”
Arwady did not say how many of the tests the city currently is administering. A spokesman for the health commissioner did not respond to questions about how many tests the city has ordered or which test it is using.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state was working with consultants and universities to set up a “very robust program” to acquire antibody tests and track their results. Ezike did not offer a timeline for the tests.
In response to follow-up questions, a Pritzker spokeswoman said health officials had ordered 500 of the tests and were in the process of validating them in state labs, but “our experts aren’t quite comfortable with their accuracy rates that hover around 60%.”
Until state health officials “can ensure the tests provide accurate data, we will not deploy them in a widespread way,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said. As more tests receive emergency approval, Abudayyeh said the state would work to validate their accuracy.
Both Ezike and Arwady said they expect more antibody tests to be approved by the Federal Drug Administration in the coming days.
“Let’s be clear: If we don’t know who is immune and we just open up the doors, and we all had out, that virus is still out there and the people who have not contracted it will still be at risk of contracting it, getting complications and dying," Ezike said. “The idea is that we want to be able to identify which percentage of people in the community have had the infection.
Also on Saturday, Pritzker announced a new “call for calm” mental health hotline to help those under duress from the pandemic.
"This moment is understandably grueling in just about every aspect for so many people,” Pritzker said. “We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment, and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be hard on you. Know that it’s OK to feel. And please know that you don’t have to feel it all alone.”
The helpline will be run in conjunction with OSF HealthCare and the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. Illinois residents seeking to use the service can text TALK to 552020 for calls in English or text HABLAR to 552020 for calls in Spanish.
