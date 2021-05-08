Illinois entering 'bridge phase' next week, on path to emerge from pandemic

JACKSONVILLE — Illinois will make its biggest jump toward normality next week and could be on track to reopen fully as early as June 11.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that the entire state will move into "bridge phase" on May 14. The phase further relaxes business restrictions and limitations on crowd sizes, including for dining and social and spectator events.

Vaccination rates in Illinois have outpaced national efforts, and Pritzker said the state's COVID-19 cases have stabilized after a few upticks. The state also is expanding vaccine administration to private doctors and small medical providers.

"I'm pleased to announce that the concerning upward movement of cases and hospitalizations we were seeing a few weeks ago have stabilized — a testament to the lifesaving, community-protecting power of vaccinations," Pritzker said.

Some 60% of adults in Illinois — including 85% of those 65 or older — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, but health officials have expressed concern about a slowdown in the number of people seeking vaccination.