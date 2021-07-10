Illinois EPA, National Guard officials: Air, water around Chemtool fire site are safe

ROCKTON — The air and water around the June 14 Chemtool industrial fire are safe, according to tests conducted by state and local officials.
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency officials and members of the Illinois National Guard took samples of ash, runoff, well water and river water from around the site of the fire as well as in the immediate area.
All but one sample — a "wipe" sample from a location close to the Chemtool property — tested below the residential exposure limit, according to a news release issued Friday.
Illinois EPA also collected samples from various locations in the community water supply following the fire. Each of the wells used as a water source for Rockton residents were sampled, along with the finished water storage tank located adjacent to the fire. No negative impacts to the community water supply were identified, the news release said.
The Chemtool fire emitted a black smoke plume that could be seen for miles around the industrial fire. Explosions sent debris, ash and metallic materials raining down on properties around the plant.
Although tests so far indicate air and water are safe, the Illinois EPA is supporting a lawsuit filed by Illinois General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.
"Illinois EPA remains committed to community residents and local leaders as we look to the remediation phase of this devastating fire," Illinois EPA Director John Kim said in the release. "Illinois EPA is also working closely with Attorney General Raoul's Office to ensure the full impact of this fire is documented and the company implements an approved plan to remove any hazardous material from the site."
The release also says that efforts by Rockton Fire Protection District officials working with the State Fire Marshal to contain contamination from the use of a firefighting foam by a contractor hired by Chemtool appears to have been effective.
"Continued use of the foam could have led to contamination occurring in soil and groundwater, a health risk for local residents," the release said. "A breach of foam from firefighting equipment was observed on the Rock River on June 17. U.S. EPA's on-scene coordinator has stated that booms placed around the foam were successful in containing the breach, and additional samples were taken from the area with no contaminants detected."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has brought in experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry to help the health department monitor and identify potential health effects as a result of the fire.
The Winnebago County Health Department is urging residents to complete a Chemtool health survey available online or by calling a hotline at 815-972-7300.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) can't catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt as a fan interfered with the ball and Goldschmidt was called out during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and center fielder Harrison Bader (48) can't catch a three-run double hit by Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) during the seventh inningof a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) is greeted by third base coach Willie Harris (33) after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson, right, slides safely into second base with a double as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa, left, makes a late tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 on Friday afternoon. See photos from the game.
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson (24) hits a three-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs'Javier Baez (9) is safe at home plate as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) takes a late throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) loses the ball in the sun during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) heads to the mound to make a pitching change in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, left, forces out Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt (8) discusses a call with the umpires during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) watches his three-run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) slides safely into third base against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate their win against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago.
