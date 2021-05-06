Illinois events mark National Day of Prayer

GRANITE CITY — About 70 people gathered at Granite City Hall Thursday morning to pray for government, business, people and other aspects of society as part of the annual "National Day of Prayer."

Other area events included a remote event in Alton and in-person events in Jerseyville and Granite City.

They were joined by groups around the country.

The theme this year is "Lord, pour out Your Love, Life and Liberty," based on the Bible verse from 2 Corinthians 3:17 — "Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."

Pastor Chris Sedabres of the Second Baptist Church in Granite City organized this year's event.

"It's important to pray for our nation, to come together in a spirit of unity, especially in these times," he said. "We didn't promote it to have a big crowd. We promoted it because we believe in the importance of prayer, and to bring spiritual leaders together and try to get everybody involved in that one spirit."

A combination of pastors, public officials and others prayed for different aspects, ranging from "Seeking God's guidance and provision in our lives" to "Healing and Forgiveness."