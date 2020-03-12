Illinois events of 1,000-plus banned for a month by Pritzker

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days.

Pritzker said during a news conference he is requesting that events of 250 people be canceled or postponed as well. Pritzker said he is not ordering schools to close “but we are monitoring the situation on a day to day basis.”

“At this time, CPS will remain open," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "We would never put our children in danger.”

Pritzker asked that every private business that is able to have employees work remotely consider doing so immediately. He said businesses that do not need to consider plans to promote “social distancing” to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“I wish I could tell you that going about your everyday lives without adjustments was the best course of action right now," Pritzker said. "It is not. And I owe you honesty.”

Pritzker says he knows some people will ask whether these measures are necessary in places that don't have documented cases of the new virus, but says "we have seen what works and what doesn't work in countries around the world."

"Don't be fooled into thinking that your community is immune," he said. “It is not.”