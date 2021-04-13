Illinois expands Medicaid coverage for mothers

Women with incomes up to 208 percent of the federal poverty level set by the federal Department of Health and Human Services will have continuous Medicaid eligibility 12 months postpartum.

“It’s a good first step,” state Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, said in an interview Tuesday. “I was hoping to have it expanded to 5 years because there’s a lot of studies out there that shows just because 12 months passed it doesn’t mean the woman’s body has healed.”

All child-bearing age women should have access to quality health care, Flowers said, and she stressed that a time limit could not be placed on a mother’s recovery from childbirth.

Flowers sponsored legislation in 2019 to create the Task Force on Infant and Maternal Mortality Among African Americans. With assistance from IDPH, whose director serves on the task force, it works to establish best practices to decrease infant and maternal mortality.

The task force was set to release its first report Dec. 1, 2020 and every December annually after that.