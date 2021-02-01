Illinois expected to top 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations

Senate Republicans complained last week in a letter to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker that the process was too slow. It cited a New York Times report that Illinois was 47th among states in overall distribution, with just 4.8% of residents receiving one shot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pritzker said the data used for the article was outdated and that the state was ramping up its capacity.

The latest site to open will be on Wednesday at Triton College in River Grove, just west of Chicago. It will be available to tend to the approximately 600,000 people in Chicago's suburbs who are eligible for shots in Phase 1b of the vaccination priority plan. Those are people 65 and older and essential workers such as first responders and manufacturing or grocery store employees.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle noted that supply of vaccine doesn't meet demand.

But, she said, "We are standing up large-scale sites now to ensure that we are ready as vaccine supply is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months."