Illinois falls short of coronavirus testing goal as known case count rises to over 15,000

Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged Wednesday that Illinois has fallen far short of a goal he laid out late last month to process 10,000 tests a day for the new coronavirus, an effort officials have said is essential to understanding how far the highly contagious virus has spread.
“Ten days ago, I said to you, ‘Every day we aren’t hitting 10,000 tests or more is another day that we’re not able to get the answers that help us get past the current crisis,' ” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing. “So today I’m standing in front of you and saying we are not there yet.”
When Pritzker set the 10,000 daily test goal on March 29, the state was processing about 4,000 tests a day. On Wednesday, Pritzker said the state has surpassed 6,000 tests a day but will not reach the 10,000 mark this week.
The testing shortfall comes as the number of known people confirmed to have the disease continues to rise, with 1,529 new cases announced Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 15,078. Another new daily high in deaths from COVID-19 was also set, with 82 fatalities bringing that total to 462 since the outbreak began.
Pritzker’s goal of reaching the 10,000 daily test mark by Wednesday relied on the addition of new laboratory automation machines “to add a multi-thousand-unit daily increase to our state labs,” he said.
The state received new technology to run additional tests from Thermo Fisher, a scientific instrument company, but the machines are not producing “the level of output that we want to see from these machines,” Pritzker said.
“More importantly, these tests are not producing valid results in a way that meets our exacting standards," he said.
Illinois is one of many states across the country that has struggled to test for the new virus amid a national shortage of testing kits and supplies. Pritzker previously has blamed the Trump administration for repeatedly pledging to coordinate mass COVID-19 testing but failing to follow through.
So far, about 75,000 tests have been performed statewide, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health; that is less than 1% of the state’s population of about 12.7 million.
To increase testing capacity beyond Illinois’ three state labs, researchers are working to get more equipment to more institutions. In addition, Illinois universities and institutions are developing and distributing materials needed for coronavirus testing locally.
Hospitals and laboratories that are running low on those supplies will be able to access them through their local emergency management agency, Pritzker said.
Many Chicago-area patients have also reported lengthy delays -- some waiting as long as 11 days or more -- before receiving test results. Similar wait periods have been described in other cities across the country as overwhelmed labs face a backlog of tests.
The turnaround time for test results at the three state labs is on average two days, from when specimens are collected to when results are produced, officials said Wednesday.
Abbott Laboratories in north suburban Lake Bluff last month announced a new rapid COVID-19 test that could produce results in minutes. While some of these tests will be used in Illinois, Pritzker said they tend to go to private labs or private hospitals.
“Some of those machines will end up in Illinois, so that’s good,” Pritzker said at the news conference Wednesday. “But not what we expected, and we won’t have as many as we expected.”
Pritzker said Abbott “dedicated the supplies to support more than 88,000 tests a month, or around 3,000 tests a day here in Illinois.”
“Unfortunately, it is our understanding now that the federal government redirected most of these early tests to private systems without our state input about where the tests would make the most impact,” Pritzker said. “That said, we believe this new test capacity will begin to show up in our numbers as soon as these labs start to utilize their full capacity.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state is bringing in antibody testing, which is a blood test that detects antibodies in people who have been infected with the new coronavirus, developed an immune response and recovered.
“Results from antibody testing will identify individuals who we assume will be no longer susceptible to the infection and can return to work,” Ezike said, adding that the test could also determine who could donate plasma that could potentially serve as a treatment for people who are seriously ill with COVID-19.
Testing more people for coronavirus remains the bigger priority, however, she said.
“We need to know where there are large numbers of cases, hotspots, if you will, so that we can try to do more targeted efforts to stop the spread in those high-risk areas,” Ezike said.
The epidemic has now spread across 78 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Ezike did sound a note of optimism in announcing Wednesday’s latest case numbers.
“These are our highest numbers to date, and although the numbers are still increasing, I will tell you that the rate at which they’re increasing is less, and that is a good sign,” Ezike said. “We’re not seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing before.”
National Guard Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general for the state of Illinois, announced that later on Wednesday two Illinois Air National Guard cargo aircraft will move 250 negative pressure tents from Oregon to Chicago, the first of three deliveries over the next few weeks, as the build-out of the alternate health care facility at McCormick Place continues.
Patients who have tested positive for the virus can be isolated and treated within negative-pressure tents and rooms, which prevent disease by allowing air in but preventing it from escaping.
The Illinois National Guard has more than 575 service members from both the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard working to support the COVID-19 response, including assisting with testing facilities and emergency operations centers around the state and with the build-out of the alternate health care facility at McCormick Place, Neely said.
