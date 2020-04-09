Illinois falls short of coronavirus testing goal as known case count rises to over 15,000

“Results from antibody testing will identify individuals who we assume will be no longer susceptible to the infection and can return to work,” Ezike said, adding that the test could also determine who could donate plasma that could potentially serve as a treatment for people who are seriously ill with COVID-19.

Testing more people for coronavirus remains the bigger priority, however, she said.

“We need to know where there are large numbers of cases, hotspots, if you will, so that we can try to do more targeted efforts to stop the spread in those high-risk areas,” Ezike said.

The epidemic has now spread across 78 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Ezike did sound a note of optimism in announcing Wednesday’s latest case numbers.

“These are our highest numbers to date, and although the numbers are still increasing, I will tell you that the rate at which they’re increasing is less, and that is a good sign,” Ezike said. “We’re not seeing the exponential growth that we were seeing before.”