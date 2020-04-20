Illinois families react as state for the first time lists COVID-19 cases at nursing homes. ‘We hadn’t heard anything at all. I was pretty shocked.’

“If that person that was in her room passed away from that, and my mother was in that room with her, I would have at least expected them, if possible, to let us know: Your mother was in a room with somebody that was positive so we’re going to be keeping an eye on her for a couple of weeks just to make sure,” Loredo said. “But nothing.”

Loredo said he’s still digesting the news, but he hopes the facility will give residents and affected families more information about cases among staff and residents.

“All of this time I was thinking, oh, well maybe they didn't have any cases there,” he said. “Maybe they got lucky. Maybe they got ahead of it.”

Loredo said he would like to know if the facility is testing residents, including those who do not have symptoms, as well as how the facility is isolating residents who test positive.

He doesn’t want to worry his mother and hopes he will be able to visit again. “It’s just very, very hard on them,” he said. “It’s hard on us.”

In releasing the latest data, Illinois officials said they planned to boost testing and shore up staffing at nursing homes, while also defending their initial efforts to try to stem the virus.