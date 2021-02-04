Illinois Gaming Board gives preliminary approval to Rockford Hard Rock casino despite investigation of lead developer’s prior deal

“We are grateful to the state and the Illinois Gaming Board for their support and for allowing this process to get one step closer to reality. We have a lot of work to do to complete this process, and we are excited at what lies ahead, as we know the city of Rockford is as well with respect to the jobs and revenues this project will create,” Hard Rock’s chief operating officer, Jon Lucas, said in a statement.

The state’s push to welcome new casino licenses to an industry already crowded with existing riverboat casinos and thousands of video poker outlets has been hindered over the last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hard Rock project, which would occupy a former hotel site along Interstate 90 where tens of thousands of cars headed to and from Wisconsin pass by every day, is the first venue to move forward in the Gaming Board approval process since the expansion bill was passed in 2019.

The casino is planned for the former site of the Clock Tower Resort, a sprawling hotel that was a regional landmark in northern Illinois for decades. In addition to a 64,000-square-foot casino, the new project plans a hotel and 1,600-seat music venue. The local partners attached to the project include Rick Nielsen, guitarist for the rock band Cheap Trick, which hailed from Rockford and was one of the most successful groups of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

