Illinois' gas tax goes up again this week. Here's what you're getting in return

BELLEVILLE — Illinoisans might notice a slight increase at the pump Thursday as the state's gas tax rate increases by a half-cent.
The increase is part of a law passed two years ago to pay for the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program.
As of July 1, the motor fuel tax ticks up from $0.387 per gallon to $0.392 per gallon — a $0.005 increase, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Diesel fuel will increase from $0.462 per gallon to $0.467. Illinois also charges a 6.25% sales tax on motor fuel.
The law increased the gas tax from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon in July 2019, the first increase since 1990. The measure also tied subsequent increases to inflation.
The hike comes as the country saw its highest gas prices yet this year and as Gov. J.B. Pritzker advertised the state's "Time for Me to Drive" road trip tourism campaign.
The average cost for regular unleaded nationally was $3.09 on Monday and expected to rise into the Fourth of July weekend, according to motorist group AAA. The average cost per gallon in Illinois was $3.30 compared to $2.80 in Missouri.
People are also reading…
- More than 50 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at teen church camp in Central Illinois
- Chicago Bears’ offer to move is serious, Arlington Heights mayor says, as village bans certain uses for race track site but keeps it open to football, racing and gambling
- Ex-Cubs star Ben Zobrist claims wife Julianna had affair with their pastor, lawsuit says
Taking a road trip in Illinois is easier than ever as @IDOT_Illinois expands I-57, which stretches through Shawnee National Forest. Ten miles down, 20 to go!— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 28, 2021
And as you plan your next adventure, check out @enjoyillinois for 60+ itineraries. #TimeForMeToDrive #RebuildIllinois pic.twitter.com/azcp4t1S56
The increases won't stop after July 4th. Global demand is spiking as travelers become more confident as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, and as travel restrictions ease, AAA reported.
Despite gas prices, Pritzker touted improvements under his infrastructure plan that make traveling on Illinois' roads more pleasant. In a tweet, he promoted an expansion of Interstate 57 from Mount Vernon to Johnston City through the Shawnee National Forest area aimed at reducing congestion.
In 2020, the state revenue department collected $2.3 billion in motor fuel taxes compared to $1.4 billion in 2019. Part of the extra money pays for Pritzker's infrastructure plan, but the program also relies on a gambling expansion, higher fees at driver's services offices and increased tobacco taxes.