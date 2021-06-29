Illinois' gas tax goes up again this week. Here's what you're getting in return

BELLEVILLE — Illinoisans might notice a slight increase at the pump Thursday as the state's gas tax rate increases by a half-cent.

The increase is part of a law passed two years ago to pay for the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program.

As of July 1, the motor fuel tax ticks up from $0.387 per gallon to $0.392 per gallon — a $0.005 increase, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. Diesel fuel will increase from $0.462 per gallon to $0.467. Illinois also charges a 6.25% sales tax on motor fuel.

The law increased the gas tax from 19 cents per gallon to 38 cents per gallon in July 2019, the first increase since 1990. The measure also tied subsequent increases to inflation.

The hike comes as the country saw its highest gas prices yet this year and as Gov. J.B. Pritzker advertised the state's "Time for Me to Drive" road trip tourism campaign.

The average cost for regular unleaded nationally was $3.09 on Monday and expected to rise into the Fourth of July weekend, according to motorist group AAA. The average cost per gallon in Illinois was $3.30 compared to $2.80 in Missouri.

The increases won't stop after July 4th. Global demand is spiking as travelers become more confident as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out, and as travel restrictions ease, AAA reported.

Despite gas prices, Pritzker touted improvements under his infrastructure plan that make traveling on Illinois' roads more pleasant. In a tweet, he promoted an expansion of Interstate 57 from Mount Vernon to Johnston City through the Shawnee National Forest area aimed at reducing congestion.

In 2020, the state revenue department collected $2.3 billion in motor fuel taxes compared to $1.4 billion in 2019. Part of the extra money pays for Pritzker's infrastructure plan, but the program also relies on a gambling expansion, higher fees at driver's services offices and increased tobacco taxes.

