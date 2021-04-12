Illinois gets a C-minus in White House report on states’ infrastructure needs

Illinois' infrastructure

The state’s infrastructure received a C-minus grade on the White House’s “Infrastructure Report Card,” released Monday.

Here are some highlights:

• 2,374 bridges and more than 6,218 miles of highway are considered in poor condition.

• Commute times have increased by 7.3% in the state since 2011.

• People who take public transportation in Illinois spend an extra 68.3% of their time commuting.

• Illinois has experienced 48 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages.

• Repairs to the state’s drinking water infrastructure will require $20.9 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years.

• 7% of residents live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides “minimally acceptable speeds.”