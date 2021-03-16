Illinois ‘getting close’ to next phase of reopening, health director says

The program will be carried out by mobile vaccination teams from the Illinois National Guard who will support local health departments in their vaccination efforts. The program is set to begin this week in Fayette and Shelby counties before expanding to Moultrie and Clay counties.

Friend said that the state’s vaccination response continues to be “data-driven” in order to ensure that no parts of the state are lagging significantly behind any others.

“We look with an equity lens, so we want to get to parts of the state and communities where folks might not be being addressed,” Friend said.

Friend also said that he expects additional mass vaccination sites in urban and suburban parts of the state to come online “in the next couple of weeks,” including multiple sites in the collar counties outside of Chicago. The state currently has over 850 vaccination sites, including over 20 mass vaccination sites in all regions of Illinois.

“No matter if you're in the city, the suburbs, or the rural community, we want to get everyone access to vaccine, and that's the primary goal of these missions,” Friend said.