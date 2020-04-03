Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rip into Jared Kushner over federal medical supply stockpile comments

“So I think Jared Kushner just does not understand this issue. He does not understand what the federal government’s role is supposed to be in a national emergency.”

Lightfoot said Kushner was “casting aspersions on the hard work of governors across this country who have been working tirelessly.”

“We shouldn’t have to beg the federal government to step up and assume its responsibility here. When we hear from the head of the CDC that the federal stockpile, the federal stockpile, only has 10,000 ventilators, the question we should ask is what the heck has the Trump administration been doing over the last three and a half years?” Lightfoot said.

“What that tells me, and I think what that tells public health professionals across the nation, is that the federal government has failed to do the planning that it needs on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis to be prepared.”

That Kushner would be “casting aspersions on the hard work of governors across this country who have been working tirelessly, night and day, to be leaders and to care for the residents in their states, that tells you a lot about the character of him,” Lightfoot added.

Last summer, Lightfoot clashed with Kushner’s wife, Ivanka Trump, after the president’s powerful daughter drew attention to the city’s gun violence in a series of tweets and provoked an angry response from Chicago’s mayor.

